BJP govt in Assam brought militants to mainstream, stopped influx and saved demography, culture of Assam: Fadnavis at poll rally in Jorhat.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP govt in Assam brought militants to mainstream, stopped influx and saved demography, culture of Assam: Fadnavis at poll rally in Jorhat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- BJP
- Fadnavis
- demography
- culture
- mainstream
- militants
- influx
- Jorhat
- policy
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