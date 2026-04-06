CBI's enquiry to cover award & execution of public works, contracts & work orders in Arunachal Pradesh from Jan 1, 2015 to Dec 31, 2025: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI's enquiry to cover award & execution of public works, contracts & work orders in Arunachal Pradesh from Jan 1, 2015 to Dec 31, 2025: SC.
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