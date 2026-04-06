Will make Durai Chandrasekaran minister if made to win by huge victory margin, says TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi in Thiruvaiyaru.
PTI | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:08 IST
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Will make Durai Chandrasekaran minister if made to win by huge victory margin, says TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi in Thiruvaiyaru.
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