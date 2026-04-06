Arvind Kejriwal urges Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to recuse herself from hearing CBI plea against his discharge in liquor policy-linked case.
PTI | Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:53 IST
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Arvind Kejriwal urges Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to recuse herself from hearing CBI plea against his discharge in liquor policy-linked case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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