Cong made fun of dress, culture of women tea garden workers to insult me after my interaction with them during my last visit: PM in Assam.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong made fun of dress, culture of women tea garden workers to insult me after my interaction with them during my last visit: PM in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- PM
- Assam
- dress
- culture
- tea garden
- political controversy
- opposition
- insult
- women workers
- interaction
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