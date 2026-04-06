Puducherry: Bucking global trends, Indians getting petrol-diesel, no increase in prices, says Union Minister Amit Shah at poll rally.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Puducherry: Bucking global trends, Indians getting petrol-diesel, no increase in prices, says Union Minister Amit Shah at poll rally.
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