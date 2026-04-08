This might be just election for others, but for those with TVK, this is emotion: Actor-politician Vijay in Tirunelveli.
PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
This might be just election for others, but for those with TVK, this is emotion: Actor-politician Vijay in Tirunelveli.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- TVK
- election
- Tirunelveli
- actor
- politician
- emotion
- political-debut
- local-elections
- campaign
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