TMC managed second term in 2016 on false promises, third term in 2021 through graft, in nexus with infiltrators: Amit Shah in Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:56 IST
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TMC managed second term in 2016 on false promises, third term in 2021 through graft, in nexus with infiltrators: Amit Shah in Bengal.
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