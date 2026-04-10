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Four new townships to be developed in Bengal to unlock future growth potential: Amit Shah unveiling BJP's poll manifesto.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:35 IST
Four new townships to be developed in Bengal to unlock future growth potential: Amit Shah unveiling BJP's poll manifesto.
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  • India

Four new townships to be developed in Bengal to unlock future growth potential: Amit Shah unveiling BJP's poll manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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