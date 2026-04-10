Mamata rose to power with Maa-Mati-Manush slogan but youth left jobless, women subjected to atrocities, life made tough for farmers: Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:57 IST
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Mamata rose to power with Maa-Mati-Manush slogan but youth left jobless, women subjected to atrocities, life made tough for farmers: Shah.
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