BJP-led Centre trying to use women's reservation as 'weapon' to tackle Opposition ahead of population-based delimitation: CM Stalin.
PTI | Tamilnadu | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:13 IST
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BJP-led Centre trying to use women's reservation as 'weapon' to tackle Opposition ahead of population-based delimitation: CM Stalin.
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