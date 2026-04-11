Mamata Banerjee plays victim card, at times wears bandage on her leg or head to gain sympathy: Amit Shah at Chhatna poll rally in Bengal.
PTI | Chhatna | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:05 IST
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Mamata Banerjee plays victim card, at times wears bandage on her leg or head to gain sympathy: Amit Shah at Chhatna poll rally in Bengal.
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