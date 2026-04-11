Bengal's women will benefit from 33 pc reservation in govt jobs, which would be implemented after BJP comes to power in state: Modi.
PTI | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal's women will benefit from 33 pc reservation in govt jobs, which would be implemented after BJP comes to power in state: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Bengal
- women
- reservation
- government
- jobs
- BJP
- Modi
- policy
- employment
- gender equality
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