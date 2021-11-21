Left Menu

52nd International film festival of India felicitates 75 young film enthusiasts

The 52nd International film festival of India (IFFI) felicitates 75 young film enthusiasts at its event held in Panaji, Goa on Sunday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-11-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 13:58 IST
The 52nd International film festival of India (IFFI) felicitates 75 young film enthusiasts at its event held in Panaji, Goa on Sunday. While addressing the felicitation ceremony and inaugurating the India@75, Minister Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur stated, "to all the '75 Young Creative Minds of India', you are the 1st batch with a lot of responsibilities and have been selected to get nourished into becoming the honour of this country, congratulations."

The special category of '75 Creative Young Minds of Tomorrow' was created to encourage filmmakers under the age of 35 to come up with their films. Founded in 1952, IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia, that provides a genuine platform for exchanging ideas between young minds and established figures in film industries from around the world.

The permanent destination of IFFI was made in Goa in 2004 with initiative from former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar. IFFI is being conducted jointly by the state government of Goa and the Directorate of Film Festivals that works under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Following the COVID-19 protocols, the film festival is being held in a hybrid format. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

