61 Students of Analog IAS Academy Make it to Civil Services

Students of Analog IAS Academy’s network of branches located in Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru have come out with flying colours. Analog IAS Academy has the distinction of producing All India toppers with its quality and effective teaching methodologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 09:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)Analog IAS Academy, a renowned coaching institute in India for Civil Services exams has yet again lived up to its high standards of Civil Services coaching by achieving outstanding results in the Civil Services Exam 2019.

The academy is very proud to announce its results of the Civil Services Examination 2019. The academy has achieved all together 61 All India Ranks out of the declared 829 ranks which are nearly 7.35%. It means one single Hyderabad based academy could achieve this milestone of getting 7.35% is remarkable.

Analog IAS Academy's All India top 5 rankers are 1. Ms. Shreshta Anupam – Rank 19, 2. Ms. Pedditi Dhatri Reddy-Rank 46, 3. Mr. Pankaj-Rank 56, 4. Mr. Narwade Vishal Tej Rao-Rank 91 and 5. Mr. M V Satya Sai Karthik - Rank 103.

This is the ninth consecutive time students of the academy have outperformed in this exam. Students of Analog IAS Academy's network of branches located in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru have come out with flying colors

. A detailed breakup of the number of students who succeeded in the exam is given below. No. of Ranks from Hyderabad Branch – 35No. of Ranks from Delhi Branch – 21No. of Ranks from Bengaluru Branch – 5 Apart from the top 5 All India ranks the academy has achieved 56 more ranks making the total number of ranks to 61. All the ranks achieved by the toppers are below 1000.

A detailed analysis of the number of ranks achieved by the students is mentioned below: 1-100: 4 Ranks; 100-200: 13 Ranks; 200-300: 11 Ranks; 300-400: 5 Ranks; 400-500: 6 Ranks; 500-600: 5 Ranks; 600-700: 6 Ranks; 700-800: 7 Ranks and 800 above: 4 Ranks. It is a phenomenal achievement by the students of the academy and definitely inspires all the present and future aspirants of Civil Services. Speaking on this great achievement, Mr. Srikanth Vinnakota, Director of Analog IAS Academy has expressed his views, "I am extremely delighted to see Analog IAS Academy reaching its new heights with nearly 61 All India Ranks equivalent to 7.35% of the declared result.

The results achieved today are synonymous with the kind of teaching methodologies we adopted, student-specific strategy formation, exhaustive practice mechanism-both Prelims & Mains oriented, meticulously created Study materials, 3600 analysis in Group Discussions and most importantly Mentorship and Handholding of every student at a personal level. We intend to exponentially increase these results to the next level in the years to come. This is part of our humble contribution to nation-building for over 20 years.

" About Analog IAS AcademyAnalog Education Society was established with an aim to impart quality education both in terms of technical skills and all-round personality development. The first initiative was the establishment of Analog IAS Academy for aspirants preparing for Civil Services Examination conducted every year by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Analog IAS Academy has the distinction of producing All India toppers with its quality and effective teaching methodologies. Image: Mr. Srikanth Vinnakota, Director of Analog IAS Academy

