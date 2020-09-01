Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retailers Association seeks DPIIT, MHA's intervention on lockdowns in states

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Tuesday sought intervention of DPIIT and MHA on Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal governments imposing local lockdowns despite Centre's directive against such steps under 'Unlock 4.0' guidelines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:44 IST
Retailers Association seeks DPIIT, MHA's intervention on lockdowns in states

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Tuesday sought intervention of DPIIT and MHA on Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal governments imposing local lockdowns despite Centre's directive against such steps under 'Unlock 4.0' guidelines. Under the latest guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked states and union territories not to implement local lockdown, except in containment zones, without prior consultation with the Centre.

"However, despite the unlock 4.0, local authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab continue to impose strict lockdowns on weekends, whereas West Bengal continues to impose partial lockdowns," RAI said in a statement. RAI further said it has "appealed to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and MHA to urgently intervene and instruct these state governments to adhere to the central government's Unlock 4.0 guidelines as any shutdowns should be very carefully calibrated to ensure a balance between lives and livelihoods".

"A central focus rather than local level decisions is the need of the hour to ensure the industry and the country are able to chart a path to business continuity and economic recovery," it added. Commenting on the situation, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said more coordinated efforts are required between states and Centre to see through this pandemic.

"We believe that states can help ensure that livelihoods are not jeopardised while lives are saved if they follow common protocol and do not impose localised shutdowns," he added. RAI said over 45 per cent of a week's business takes place on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) for retailers, and such lockdowns are a huge setback in recovery of their businesses.

The lockdowns also dampen consumer sentiment, it said..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's daily COVID-19 infections retreat from peaks

Spains health ministry said on Tuesday the number of coronavirus cases detected daily had declined over the past four days, further off a peak of around 10,000 reached about 10 days ago, and officials said no new lockdown was necessary. The...

Donald Trump condoles demise of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, and said he was saddened to learn about his passing. I was saddened to learn of the passing of Indias former President, Pra...

Baseball-Athletics-Mariners series postponed due to COVID-19

The entire three-game series between the Oakland Athletics and host Seattle Mariners has now been postponed to allow for further COVID-19 testing of the visiting team, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday. After previously postponing only ...

Vinesh Phogat recovers from COVID-19, to remain under isolation as precautionary measure

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has announced that her second test for coronavirus returned negative. However, she will remain under isolation as a precautionary measure.I underwent a second COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020