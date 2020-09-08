Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volkswagen drops Mexico City dealership that displayed Nazi poster

The dealership could not immediately be reached for comment. Initially founded in the 1930s on orders by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler to build the "people's car", Volkswagen employed forced laborers for the German military effort in World War Two. The Wolfsburg-based firm's decision on the Mexican distributor came after photos of the wall decoration depicting the Nazi event, which prominently featured swastika symbols alongside an early Beetle, circulated on social media. Soon after, a prominent Jewish human rights organization urged Volkswagen to end its relationship with the business.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:44 IST
Volkswagen drops Mexico City dealership that displayed Nazi poster
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German carmaker Volkswagen said late Monday it had severed ties with a distributor in Mexico City after a Twitter user posted photographs taken at the business showing a wall decorated with an image of a Nazi celebration of the Beetle car. In a statement, Volkswagen's Mexico unit condemned the images from the salesroom in the southern neighborhood of Coyoacan and stressed its commitment to upholding human dignity.

"We strongly disapprove of (the distributor) showing those images at its facilities, which showed a regime that emphasized hatred and discrimination at a point in history that has fortunately been left behind," Volkswagen said. The dealership could not immediately be reached for comment.

Initially founded in the 1930s on orders by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler to build the "people's car", Volkswagen employed forced laborers for the German military effort in World War Two. The Wolfsburg-based firm's decision on the Mexican distributor came after photos of the wall decoration depicting the Nazi event, which prominently featured swastika symbols alongside an early Beetle, circulated on social media.

Soon after, a prominent Jewish human rights organization urged Volkswagen to end its relationship with the business. "The most appropriate (thing) would be to drop the concession completely, in order to pass a clear message to your customers that you have learned from your history," the Simon Wiesenthal Centre said in a letter to Volkswagen Mexico.

"German cars in Mexico are unacceptable if they come with the swastika," the group said. Volkswagen in May withdrew an advertisement that was criticized for featuring a "white power" gesture.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charlie Hebdo artist seized by gunmen recalls sheer terror

The Charlie Hebdo caricaturist who was forced at gunpoint to open the satirical newspapers door to two al-Qaida extremists described on Tuesday the moments of sheer terror from the attack in January 2015, and the feelings of guilt and power...

'Start Me Up' - Rolling Stones open store in London despite pandemic

The Rolling Stones will open their first dedicated store on Wednesday in Londons Carnaby Street, despite the coronavirus pandemic having drastically reduced footfall and the number of tourists visiting the city.RS No. 9 Carnaby will sell cl...

Andhra reports 10,601 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths

A total of 10,601 new COVID-19 cases, 11,691 recoveries and 73 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 5,17,094 including 96,769 active cases, 4,15,765 recoveries and 4,560 deat...

Court rejects Rhea Chakraborty's bail, sends her to 14-day judicial custody

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday after her bail plea was rejected by the cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020