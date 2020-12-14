Left Menu
Air India appoints Aeroplay Entertainment as its new in-flight entertainment Content Service Provider

Aeroplay Entertainment, a boutique Content Service Provider, has been awarded the contract to provide complete in-flight entertainment (IFE) content by Air India, India's national carrier.

ANI | Singapore/Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:39 IST
Aeroplay Entertainment logo. Image Credit: ANI

Aeroplay Entertainment, a boutique Content Service Provider, has been awarded the contract to provide complete in-flight entertainment (IFE) content by Air India, India's national carrier. Aeroplay Entertainment, with expertise in creating tailor-made in-flight entertainment content, is curating an extensive and exclusive entertainment bouquet to redefine the on-board experience of the passengers of India's flag carrier. Focusing on creative content and strong global studio partnerships, Aeroplay Entertainment is set to offer Air India flyers a refreshing IFE experience.

Matching Air India's ethos of being Indian at heart yet global in service, the customized content will offer a complete inventory of movies and television shows from across the world in various international and regional languages, including English, Arabic, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Chinese. Flyers will be spoilt for choice of content in Indian languages as well, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi. As a part of its constant efforts to offer its passengers the finest on-board experience, Air India has appointed the new IFE content service provider, for a fresh perspective on in-flight entertainment.

"We are extremely honored that Air India has given us the chance to work as its IFE content service provider. We have had a long relationship with Air India, having been associated with it in other medium of communication, and this will help us to better understand the responsibilities of the national carrier of India. Guided by Air India, my team and I are absolutely positive of delivering an enhanced IFE experience to the passengers of the airline," said Prakash Johari, CEO and Managing Director, Aeroplay Entertainment. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

