Lenovo appoints Amar Babu to lead APAC biz

Tech major Lenovo on Wednesday said it has appointed Amar Babu as President of its Asia Pacific region operations.

Babu will lead Lenovo's business in the APAC region, including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and India/South Asia, a statement said. He is currently Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group Vice-President and Services Operations Leader, a post Babu had taken up in 2018. Previously, Babu served as Vice President and COO of Lenovo APAC and Managing Director of Lenovo India and South Asia. Before joining Lenovo, he has worked with organisations including HCL, Citibank and Intel.

Babu succeeds Ken Wong, who has been elevated as the President, Lenovo Solutions and Services Group to capitalise on the Group's service-led transformation growth opportunities, the statement said.

