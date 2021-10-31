Yuj Designs expects to double revenue this fiscal, expand business abroad

IT firm Yuj Designs expects to double revenue to USD 10 million in the current financial year and expand business overseas on the back of an increase in demand for its user interface design services, a top official of the company said.

The company is also planning to hire 100 persons in various roles, including researchers, psychographic professionals and designers, Yuj Designs founder and CEO Samir Chabukswar told PTI.

''Last (fiscal) year, we had about USD 5 million in revenue. This year, we are going to surpass about USD 10 million.

''In the past three years, we have been growing at 70-80 per cent and the overall compounded annual growth rate is going to be about 90-100 per cent,'' Chabukswar said.

The company claims to have 170 clients at present, including US-based companies Honeywell, Amdocs, Fidelity Investments, Northern Trust. Some of its Indian clients include Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Fullerton.

Chabukswar said the company has expanded its team from around people in March to 220 now, and is further looking to hire 100 more to cater to the demand.

Yuj Designs is also setting up training facilities to groom freshers and make them employable for the company.

''We are investing in future design talent. We will create another line of business soon, which will be called Yuj Academy. We have hired about 40 freshers who have come out from design schools.

''We are training them in something called the YUJ 'Way of Working'. Already all these freshers from the first batch have come out and they have started working with our very large customers effectively,'' Chabukswar said.

He said the company is aggressively looking to acquire any reputed design studio from across the globe to manage its growth.

''We are looking for a company that can gel well with our philosophy of designing high-quality experiences.

''We are already working with a network of entrepreneurs and we are helping the community and ecosystem by saying even if you are an entrepreneur, in user experience, you can come and work with us. We will help you grow your business while we are growing our business,'' Chabukswar said.

The Pune-based company has offices in Bengaluru and Sunnyvale, US, and is planning to expand the business into the Middle East, South Africa and Australia by the end of the next quarter.

''In the Middle East, we have reached a point where we could soon be establishing an office. In South Africa, we have started talking to a few customers.

''There is a lot of interest from those customers in South Africa, as well as Australia. These are the three geographies that we are targeting,'' Chabukswar said.

