UAE lifts travel ban to 12 African countries for vaccinated citizens - state news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:09 IST
The United Arab Emirates announced that it will lift a travel ban on its vaccinated citizens to travel to twelve African countries, state news agency WAM said on Friday.
The countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
