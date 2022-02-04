UAE lifts travel ban to 12 African countries for vaccinated citizens - state news agency

The United Arab Emirates announced that it will lift a travel ban on its vaccinated citizens to travel to twelve African countries, state news agency WAM said on Friday.

The countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)