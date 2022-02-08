Left Menu

OYO appoints Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer for global teams

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 11:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality technology platform OYO on Tuesday said it has appointed Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer for its global teams of technology, product, shared services and international markets.

Mishra, who was with Reliance Jio before, will also be responsible for teams that serve international markets of OYO, including the US, UK, Latin America and others, the company said in a statement.

His appointment comes when the company scales its data science, design, engineering and product teams as OYO continues to focus on launching new features for its technology products for hotels, homes and customers in 2022, it added.

Commenting on the appointment, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, ''I am looking forward to partnering with him in further building and scaling our teams''.

Mishra has over 20 years of experience, and before Jio he had worked with Microsoft, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Barclays Bank and the Natwest Group (erstwhile RBS). In October 2021, OYO had announced plans to hire over 300 technology professionals, including software development, engineering and product managers, designers, data scientists across entry-level to senior leadership roles in the coming months.

