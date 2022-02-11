Left Menu

Latvia urges nationals to leave Ukraine

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-02-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 23:38 IST
Latvia urges nationals to leave Ukraine
Latvia on Friday urged its nationals to leave Ukraine, citing in a Foreign Ministry statement what it called "a serious threat to security posed by Russia near the Ukrainian border and a credible threat of escalation." It said the Latvian Embassy in Ukraine was working to the full extent and in an emergency mode.

