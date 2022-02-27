Airline Swiss maintains Russia flights for now

Swiss International Air Lines, a unit of Germany's Lufthansa, is maintaining regular services to Russia for now, it said on Sunday as European Union countries began to close their airspace to Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "SWISS is currently continuing to operate its flights to Russia as normal and is also continuing to use Russian airspace. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are in close contact with the Swiss and international authorities as well as with the Lufthansa Group for our operational decisions," a spokesperson said in response to a query from Reuters.

The chancellor of neighbouring Austria, Karl Nehammer, said Austria would close its airspace and airports to Russian aircraft as of 1400 GMT.

