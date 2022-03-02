Left Menu

Ukraine evacuation: Rijiju reaches Kosice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:37 IST
Ukraine evacuation: Rijiju reaches Kosice
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, one of the four Union ministers sent to coordinate evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine, has reached the Slovakian city of Kosice, his office said on Wednesday.

Besides Rijiju, ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen V K Singh (retd) are the four special envoys sent to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students.

The ministers have been sent as part of 'Operation Ganga' to fly out Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

''Kiren Rijiju reaches Kosice airport near Ukraine border for Operation Ganga. Received by India's Ambassador to Slovakia Vanlalhuma and Pankaj Phukan, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Brussels, Belgium,'' Rijiju's office tweeted.

It also shared pictures of the minister at the airport.

Rijiju reached Slovakia on a SpiceJet flight sent to pull out Indians who have reached the country by road from Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022