Blox acquires realty advisory firm Plinthstone for USD 1.5 million

Blox, a tech platform to help in home-buying journey, has acquired real estate advisory firm Plinthstone REMA for USD 1.5 million.

Plinthstone, founded in January 2021 as a real estate advisory firm, has executed four mandates with sales volume worth over Rs 200 crore.

''Plinthstone's team that is servicing these projects will now be integrated into Blox,'' the company said in a statement.

Blox did not disclose the deal value. However, the market sources said that it is around USD 1.5 million.

Blox has over 300 developers listed on its platform, and actively services around 700 projects in Mumbai and Thane.

Founded by Aditya Jhaveri, Blox was formed to make home-buying a single-window journey. Backed by Tinder founder Justin Mateen and other elite Silicon Valley investors, Blox allows homebuyers to browse perfectly verified inventory, directly listed by developers on the platform.

Aditya Jhaveri, Founder & CEO, Blox, said: ''Plinthstone is our first acquisition and brings us one step closer towards achieving our goal of being the biggest and best home buying ecosystem in India.'' ''We are using technology to bring e-commerce-type functionality to the home buying process and build trust and transparency with homebuyers. We want to serve millions of Indians in buying their homes over the next decade,'' he said.

