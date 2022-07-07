Left Menu

Licences of country liquor suppliers extended in Delhi

The Delhi government has extended the licences of those supplying country liquor in the national capital by a month, according to an official notification.For the extension, the licence-holders will have to pay a pro-rate licence fee for two months by May 31.The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on May 5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:18 IST
Licences of country liquor suppliers extended in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has extended the licences of those supplying country liquor in the national capital by a month, according to an official notification.

For the extension, the licence-holders will have to pay a pro-rate licence fee for two months by May 31.

The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on May 5. It is yet to be approved by the lieutenant governor.

''... approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed regarding extension of L-3/33 Licence for supplying country liquor in GNCT of Delhi for a further period of one month i.e. from 01.07.2022 to 31.07.2022. The extension is subject to payment of pro-rata fee for the extension period,'' read the official notification by the Excise department.

''However, any person holding such non-renewable license shall not be under any obligation to accept such offer to extend its license,'' it added.

Earlier, extensions have been granted twice to the licence holders.

The L-3 licensees sell country liquor to retail vends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022