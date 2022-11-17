New CEO of FTX blasts its handling of financial information

The new CEO of the collapse cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control.

John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.'' “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,'' Ray said. “From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.'' Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.

