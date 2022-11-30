Left Menu

South Korea scrambles jets as China, Russia warplanes enter air defence zone

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 11:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone on Wednesday. The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea's southern and northeast coasts starting at around 5:50 a.m. (2050 GMT Tuesday), Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

They re-entered the zone hours later from the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as the East Sea, joined by the Russian warplanes, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets, the JCS said. The aircraft did not violate South Korea's airspace, the JCS added.

