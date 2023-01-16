Left Menu

Swedish PM says in a "good position" in NATO process with Turkey

Sweden is in a "good position" as regards the process to gain Turkish ratification of the Nordic country's membership in NATO, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday. "I think we are still in a very good position," Kristersson told a news conference.

Sweden is in a "good position" as regards the process to gain Turkish ratification of the Nordic country's membership in NATO, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.

"I think we are still in a very good position," Kristersson told a news conference. "The situation in terms of the negotiations, or rather the follow-up of the memorandum, is going well."

Sweden is seeking Turkey's approval to join NATO after it applied for membership last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ankara has said Sweden needs to take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and the organisation it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

