Left Menu

5 killed, six injured in three separate accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Five people, including a woman and her son, were killed while six others sustained injuries in three separate accidents in Shimla and Una districts in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.Three people from Punjab were killed while another sustained minor injuries when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Bhong on the Shoghi- Mehli bypass on the outskirts of Shimla late on Monday night, they said.The deceased have been identified as Krishan 30 Amar 18, both residents of Bhangal in Punjab and Rajveer 16, a resident of Ludhiana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:36 IST
5 killed, six injured in three separate accidents in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including a woman and her son, were killed while six others sustained injuries in three separate accidents in Shimla and Una districts in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Three people from Punjab were killed while another sustained minor injuries when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Bhong on the Shoghi- Mehli bypass on the outskirts of Shimla late on Monday night, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Krishan (30) Amar (18), both residents of Bhangal in Punjab and Rajveer (16), a resident of Ludhiana. Lakhan, who was injured, was admitted to the IGMC Shimla, police said. In another incident, a woman and her child died in a collision between truck and bike in the Nanawin village in Una district. Another person sustained minor injuries on Tuesday morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as Swarna Kaur (33) and Vanshpreet (6), both residents Punjab's Rajpura. A case has been registered in this connection, police said. In another accident, four persons sustained minor injuries when the bus skidded off the road in Una. The injured were given medical aid at Una's regional hospital, officials of the district emergency operation centre said.

On an average, more than 190 people are killed in accidents every year in Shimla district, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023