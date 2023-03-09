Left Menu

Man injured as SUV carrying Digvijaya Singh hits his motorbike

Later, talking to reporters, Singh said his vehicle was moving slowly. Thank God, he did not suffer serious injuries and I got him referred to Bhopal, he said.After reaching Bhopal at night, Singh visited the Chirayu Hospital and Medical College to meet the injured man, sources added.

A 20-year-old man was injured when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV carrying senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said.

The accident took place in Zirapur town, an official said.

The man's motorcycle suddenly entered Singh's cavalcade and was hit by the SUV in which the Congress leader was travelling, eye witnesses said.

Singh got down and rushed the injured man, identified as Rambabu Bagri (20), to a local hospital and after the primary treatment got him shifted to Bhopal, sources close to the Congress leader said.

Further probe was on, said Zirapur police station in-charge Mukesh Goud. Later, talking to reporters, Singh said his vehicle was moving slowly. "Thank God, he did not suffer serious injuries and I got him referred to Bhopal," he said.

After reaching Bhopal at night, Singh visited the Chirayu Hospital and Medical College to meet the injured man, sources added.

