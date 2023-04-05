Left Menu

Turkey searches for missing crew after Ukraine-bound ship sunk off southern coast - coast guard

Turkish coast guards were searcing for nine missing crew members of a Ukraine-bound commercial ship that sank close to Turkey's southern province of Antalya. The ship had in total 14 crew members of Syrian origin and sunk some 37 km off the coast of Antalya province.

Turkey searches for missing crew after Ukraine-bound ship sunk off southern coast - coast guard
Turkish coast guards were searcing for nine missing crew members of a Ukraine-bound commercial ship that sank close to Turkey's southern province of Antalya. The Guinea Bissau-flagged ship had sailed from Turkey's Iskenderun port for Ukraine's Izmail port, the coast guard said.

Five crew members were rescued by helicopters and other ships passing by the area, it said in a statement. The ship had in total 14 crew members of Syrian origin and sunk some 37 km off the coast of Antalya province. The coast guard did not say what caused it to go down. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

