President Murmu takes sortie on Su-30 aircraft

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, officials said.

The President, currently on a visit to Assam, is the Supreme Commander of the three services.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI is a twin-seater multirole fighter jet developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by India's aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

