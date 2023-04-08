President Murmu takes sortie on Su-30 aircraft
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, officials said.
The President, currently on a visit to Assam, is the Supreme Commander of the three services.
The Sukhoi-30 MKI is a twin-seater multirole fighter jet developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by India's aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
