Train accident survivors reach TN, undergo medical examination

As many as 137 survivors of the train accident in Odisha arrived here on Sunday by a special train from Bhadrak, authorities said.

Following screening procedure, medical examination was conducted for 36 passengers and three of them were admitted as in-patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here. All others were sent home following treatment for minor injuries, an official release said.

The passengers of the train accident were received at the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station by Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Health Minister Ma Subramanian and top state officials.

The government said 30 medical teams are on standby and seven buses and 50 taxis have been arranged for the transportation requirements of passengers who have arrived. Subramanian, speaking to reporters said, in total 294 passengers boarded the special train, 137 of them arrived here and others disembarked at various destinations. Railway authorities here said a special train would leave Bhadrak at 1 PM for Chennai. ''Stranded passengers of the train accident and their relatives can avail the train service,'' a railway release said.

