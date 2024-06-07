Vande Bharat Express: Speed Drop Due to Infrastructural Challenges

The average speed of Vande Bharat trains has decreased from 84.48 kmph in 2020-21 to 76.25 kmph in 2023-24, according to a response by the railway ministry to an RTI query. Railway officials attribute this decline not just to the Vande Bharat but also to several other trains, noting the cautionary speeds imposed due to 'huge infrastructural work' currently underway.

Officials highlighted that some Vande Bharat trains operate on difficult terrain, where speed limitations are necessary due to geographical and extreme weather conditions. For example, on the Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon route, trains pass through challenging 'ghat' sections, especially during monsoon when the maximum speed is restricted to 75 kmph for safety reasons.

Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the RTI applicant, noted that the train's speed has consistently decreased from 84.48 kmph in 2020-21 to 81.38 kmph in 2022-23 and further to 76.25 kmph in 2023-24. Launched in February 2019, the Vande Bharat train can theoretically reach a maximum speed of 160 kmph but rarely surpasses 130 kmph, except on specific Delhi-Agra segments. According to railway officials, ongoing track upgrades will eventually facilitate speeds up to 250 kmph.

