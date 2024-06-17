Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Condoles Train Collision Victims, Assures Assistance
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep condolences for the victims of a tragic collision between a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal. He assured all possible help and monitored the situation closely, coordinating with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep condolences on Monday for the victims of a fatal collision between a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal. The tragic incident resulted in the death of at least 15 people and injuries to 60 others.
"The tragic train collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train is extremely unfortunate," Sarma posted on 'X'.
Sarma assured that the Assam government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide all necessary assistance, including advanced treatment for any injured persons from Assam. He has spoken to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.
