Left Menu

Tamil Nadu to Develop 10,000 km Rural Roads Under CM's Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the development of 10,000 km of rural roads under the CM's Village Roads Development Scheme over the next two years. The initiative, with an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore, aims to improve trade efficiency, reduce input costs, and boost agricultural production.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:39 IST
Tamil Nadu to Develop 10,000 km Rural Roads Under CM's Scheme
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared in the Assembly the government's ambitious plan to develop 10,000 km of rural roads under the CM's Village Roads Development Scheme over the next two years. The plan is set to cost an estimated Rs 4,000 crore.

CM Stalin emphasized that road infrastructure development is crucial for achieving the Dravidian model government's vision of comprehensive growth across all districts, sectors, and societies. By investing in rural roads, the welfare of people in rural regions is directly enhanced, leading to improved trade efficiency and lower input costs in agriculture. This ultimately results in increased agricultural production.

The Chief Minister's announcement builds on the Rs 4,000 crore initiative previously revealed on January 13, 2023. Under this scheme, approximately 8,120 km of rural roads have already been completed. Over the past three years, projects spanning 16,596 km of roads and 425 bridges have been sanctioned, worth a total of Rs 9,324.49 crore, under various schemes including the CMVRDS and NABARD's Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024