Tamil Nadu to Develop 10,000 km Rural Roads Under CM's Scheme

In a significant announcement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared in the Assembly the government's ambitious plan to develop 10,000 km of rural roads under the CM's Village Roads Development Scheme over the next two years. The plan is set to cost an estimated Rs 4,000 crore.

CM Stalin emphasized that road infrastructure development is crucial for achieving the Dravidian model government's vision of comprehensive growth across all districts, sectors, and societies. By investing in rural roads, the welfare of people in rural regions is directly enhanced, leading to improved trade efficiency and lower input costs in agriculture. This ultimately results in increased agricultural production.

The Chief Minister's announcement builds on the Rs 4,000 crore initiative previously revealed on January 13, 2023. Under this scheme, approximately 8,120 km of rural roads have already been completed. Over the past three years, projects spanning 16,596 km of roads and 425 bridges have been sanctioned, worth a total of Rs 9,324.49 crore, under various schemes including the CMVRDS and NABARD's Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

