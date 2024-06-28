Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 Halts Domestic Flights

In a tragic incident early Friday morning, flight operations at Delhi's Terminal 1 have been suspended following a roof collapse. The mishap, attributed to heavy rains, has left one person dead and at least five others injured.

The Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed the suspension of all flights to and from Terminal 1. Alternate arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth operation of flights, with departures currently shifted to Terminals 2 and 3. The Indira Gandhi International Airport handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

Emergency responders are on-site, providing medical aid to the injured, while the Civil Aviation Minister is personally monitoring the situation. Airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet have advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport due to widespread operational impacts.

