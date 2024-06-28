Left Menu

Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 Halts Domestic Flights

Flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 were suspended following a roof collapse on Friday morning. The incident, caused by heavy rain, resulted in one death and several injuries. The Civil Aviation Ministry and airport operator DIAL are making alternate arrangements to resume smooth flight operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:25 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Friday morning, flight operations at Delhi's Terminal 1 have been suspended following a roof collapse. The mishap, attributed to heavy rains, has left one person dead and at least five others injured.

The Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed the suspension of all flights to and from Terminal 1. Alternate arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth operation of flights, with departures currently shifted to Terminals 2 and 3. The Indira Gandhi International Airport handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

Emergency responders are on-site, providing medical aid to the injured, while the Civil Aviation Minister is personally monitoring the situation. Airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet have advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport due to widespread operational impacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

