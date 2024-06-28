Human Error Blamed for Fatal Slovakia Train-Bus Collision

A deadly collision between a EuroCity train and a bus in southern Slovakia, leaving seven people dead, was likely caused by human error, according to Slovak transport minister Jozef Raz on Friday.

Around 200 individuals were aboard the train traveling from Prague to Budapest when the accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Thursday at a crossing near Nove Zamky.

The train's engine caught fire post-collision, and the bus was severely damaged, splitting into two pieces. All fatalities were on the bus.

The incident came after heavy rains on Wednesday forced the closure of the railroad track to all traffic. Preliminary findings indicated no technical or systemic faults, Raz stated.

"It was likely an individual human error which caused the train to appear on a track where it wasn't supposed to be,'' he mentioned. Five injured bus passengers were taken to local hospitals, with the closest hospital closed on Thursday due to flooding.

