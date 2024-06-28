Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Probed by Technical Committee

In a concerning development, Delhi airport operator DIAL announced on Friday the establishment of a technical committee to scrutinize the roof collapse at Terminal 1. The preliminary analysis suggests that relentless heavy rainfall was the primary cause.

The incident, occurring around 5 am, tragically resulted in one fatality and left several injured. The downpour and gusts which battered the city overnight led to the partial collapse of a canopy at T1's old departure forecourt.

DIAL assured swift action, collaborating with crucial agencies such as DGCA, BCAS, CISF, Delhi Police, and NDRF. Given the gravity of the situation, flight operations at Terminal 1, hosting domestic carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet, have been temporarily suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)