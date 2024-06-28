Left Menu

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Probed by Technical Committee

A technical committee has been formed by DIAL to investigate the roof collapse at Delhi's Terminal 1, caused by heavy rainfall. One person died and several others were injured in the incident. Flight operations at T1 have been suspended while the investigation proceeds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:48 IST
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Probed by Technical Committee
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, Delhi airport operator DIAL announced on Friday the establishment of a technical committee to scrutinize the roof collapse at Terminal 1. The preliminary analysis suggests that relentless heavy rainfall was the primary cause.

The incident, occurring around 5 am, tragically resulted in one fatality and left several injured. The downpour and gusts which battered the city overnight led to the partial collapse of a canopy at T1's old departure forecourt.

DIAL assured swift action, collaborating with crucial agencies such as DGCA, BCAS, CISF, Delhi Police, and NDRF. Given the gravity of the situation, flight operations at Terminal 1, hosting domestic carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet, have been temporarily suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024