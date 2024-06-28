Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Startup Vision: Aiming for 50,000 by 20XX

Maharashtra's industries minister Uday Samant announced an ambitious plan to boost the number of startups in the state from 8,300 to 50,000. While not specifying a timeline, Samant also called for a study on startup mortality during an Assocham event. This initiative aims to foster innovation and growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:24 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Startup Vision: Aiming for 50,000 by 20XX
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Industries Minister Uday Samant has announced an ambitious initiative to expand the number of startups in the state from the current 8,300 to a staggering 50,000.

Although the timeline for this goal remains unspecified, Samant emphasized the need for a comprehensive study on startup mortality rates while speaking at an event organized by the industry lobby group Assocham.

This significant push aims to foster innovation and economic growth within the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024