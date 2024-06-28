Maharashtra's Bold Startup Vision: Aiming for 50,000 by 20XX

Maharashtra's Industries Minister Uday Samant has announced an ambitious initiative to expand the number of startups in the state from the current 8,300 to a staggering 50,000.

Although the timeline for this goal remains unspecified, Samant emphasized the need for a comprehensive study on startup mortality rates while speaking at an event organized by the industry lobby group Assocham.

This significant push aims to foster innovation and economic growth within the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)