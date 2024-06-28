Maharashtra's Bold Startup Vision: Aiming for 50,000 by 20XX
Maharashtra's industries minister Uday Samant announced an ambitious plan to boost the number of startups in the state from 8,300 to 50,000. While not specifying a timeline, Samant also called for a study on startup mortality during an Assocham event. This initiative aims to foster innovation and growth.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:24 IST
Maharashtra's Industries Minister Uday Samant has announced an ambitious initiative to expand the number of startups in the state from the current 8,300 to a staggering 50,000.
Although the timeline for this goal remains unspecified, Samant emphasized the need for a comprehensive study on startup mortality rates while speaking at an event organized by the industry lobby group Assocham.
This significant push aims to foster innovation and economic growth within the region.
