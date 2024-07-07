Left Menu

Heavy Rains Disrupt Train Services on Central Railway

Heavy rains caused waterlogging between Kalyan and Kasara stations on Sunday, leading to the diversion, rescheduling, or short-termination of several long-distance trains. Despite the disruptions, train services were restored with restricted speed. An overhead equipment pole also caused additional delays.

Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:34 IST
Heavy rains on Sunday led to significant disruption in Central Railway services across the stretch between Kalyan and Kasara stations due to waterlogging, according to Central Railway officials.

Among the long-distance trains rescheduled were the 16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Express, 12289 CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express, and 12145 LTT-Puri SF Express. Train traffic had to be restored with restricted speed after soil and tree debris caused blockages early in the morning.

Additional complications arose when an overhead equipment pole tilted and a pantograph became entangled, adding to the delays. Suburban services, which are vital for over 30 lakh commuters in Mumbai and surrounding areas, experienced temporary suspensions as well.

