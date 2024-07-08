Maruti Suzuki Hits Green Milestone with 2 Million Rail Dispatches

In a significant stride towards sustainable logistics, Maruti Suzuki India has crossed a remarkable threshold, dispatching over 2 million vehicles through Indian Railways. The company has dramatically increased its use of rail transport, from 65,700 units in 2014-15 to an impressive 447,750 units in 2023-24, according to a company statement.

Railways offer a congestion-free, safer, and more energy-efficient alternative to road transportation. Presently, Maruti Suzuki dispatches its vehicles to 20 destinations, covering more than 450 cities across India. "The company has systematically increased its share of vehicle dispatches using railways," remarked Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

With the company's production capacity projected to nearly double to approximately 4 million units by the fiscal year 2030-31, Maruti Suzuki plans to elevate the use of railways in vehicle dispatches to close to 35% over the next 7-8 years. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's net-zero emissions goal by 2070. Earlier this year, under the PM Gati Shakti programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first automobile in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat facility, capable of dispatching 300,000 vehicles annually.

The next in-plant railway siding is underway at the Manesar facility and is set to commence operations soon. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki achieved its highest-ever annual sales, exports, net sales, and net profit, selling a total of 2,135,323 vehicles, an 8.6% year-over-year growth. Domestic sales accounted for 1,852,256 units, with exports reaching 283,067 units. Having commenced exports in 1987, Maruti Suzuki now represents nearly 40% of India's total vehicle exports. The automaker recently celebrated the production milestone of over 3 crore units in India. (ANI)

