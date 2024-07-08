Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Hits Green Milestone with 2 Million Rail Dispatches

Maruti Suzuki India, in its commitment to green logistics, has dispatched over 2 million vehicles by railways. The company plans to increase rail usage as its production capacity doubles by 2030-31, supporting India's net-zero emissions goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:35 IST
Maruti Suzuki Hits Green Milestone with 2 Million Rail Dispatches
Maruti Suzuki dispatches 2 million vehicles through Indian Railways (Image: Maruti Suzuki India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards sustainable logistics, Maruti Suzuki India has crossed a remarkable threshold, dispatching over 2 million vehicles through Indian Railways. The company has dramatically increased its use of rail transport, from 65,700 units in 2014-15 to an impressive 447,750 units in 2023-24, according to a company statement.

Railways offer a congestion-free, safer, and more energy-efficient alternative to road transportation. Presently, Maruti Suzuki dispatches its vehicles to 20 destinations, covering more than 450 cities across India. "The company has systematically increased its share of vehicle dispatches using railways," remarked Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

With the company's production capacity projected to nearly double to approximately 4 million units by the fiscal year 2030-31, Maruti Suzuki plans to elevate the use of railways in vehicle dispatches to close to 35% over the next 7-8 years. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's net-zero emissions goal by 2070. Earlier this year, under the PM Gati Shakti programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first automobile in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat facility, capable of dispatching 300,000 vehicles annually.

The next in-plant railway siding is underway at the Manesar facility and is set to commence operations soon. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki achieved its highest-ever annual sales, exports, net sales, and net profit, selling a total of 2,135,323 vehicles, an 8.6% year-over-year growth. Domestic sales accounted for 1,852,256 units, with exports reaching 283,067 units. Having commenced exports in 1987, Maruti Suzuki now represents nearly 40% of India's total vehicle exports. The automaker recently celebrated the production milestone of over 3 crore units in India. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024