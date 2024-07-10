Tragic Accident in Kashmir: 14 Dead as Vehicle Plunges into Ravine
A devastating accident in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir claimed 14 lives, including six children, after a passenger vehicle fell into a ravine. Two people were injured. The incident happened on the Laiswa Bari Pass Road in the Neelum Valley. Officials are investigating the cause of the accident.
A devastating accident in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir claimed 14 lives, including six children, on Wednesday when a passenger vehicle plunged into a ravine, officials reported.
The vehicle was crossing the Laiswa Bari Pass Road in the Doliyan area of Neelum Valley district when it veered off the road, as per Rescue 1122, the official ambulance and rescue service.
The victims, who were relatives travelling from the Leepa Valley towards Muzaffarabad, included the driver, six children, and two women. Their bodies have been removed and are being taken to their native area while the cause of the accident is under investigation.
