Paradip Port Authority Sets New Milestone in Cargo Handling

Paradip Port Authority has achieved 41.12 million metric tonnes of cargo handling in the first 100 days of 2024-25, marking a 4.78% growth. This accomplishment underscores PPA's dedication to advancing cargo handling and contributing to India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has clocked an impressive 41.12 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo handling within the first 100 days of the 2024-25 fiscal year, marking a notable 4.78 percent growth, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

This achievement underscores Paradip Port Authority's continuous efforts to set industry benchmarks in cargo handling, thereby making a significant contribution to the nation's economic growth.

As PPA continues to expand its operational capabilities and enhance its services, it remains steadfast in its mission to support India's maritime infrastructure and foster economic development, the statement further elaborated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

