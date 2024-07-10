Paradip Port Authority Sets New Milestone in Cargo Handling

Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has clocked an impressive 41.12 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo handling within the first 100 days of the 2024-25 fiscal year, marking a notable 4.78 percent growth, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

This achievement underscores Paradip Port Authority's continuous efforts to set industry benchmarks in cargo handling, thereby making a significant contribution to the nation's economic growth.

As PPA continues to expand its operational capabilities and enhance its services, it remains steadfast in its mission to support India's maritime infrastructure and foster economic development, the statement further elaborated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)