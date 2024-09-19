Left Menu

Train Driver's Heroic Actions Prevent Major Accident in Uttarakhand

A potential train accident was avoided by the driver of the Naini Jan Shatabdi Express near Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. The driver applied emergency brakes upon discovering an iron pole on the tracks. Authorities suspect sabotage and have filed an FIR. Investigations are ongoing into other similar incidents in the region.

  India

The swift actions of the driver of the Naini Jan Shatabdi Express averted a probable accident near Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday. On encountering a 6-metre-long iron pole obstructing the tracks, the driver applied emergency brakes, officials announced on Thursday.

The train, identified by its number 12091, halted in time, preventing any mishap. Close to 43 kilometres from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, the incident clearly suggested sabotage, as noted by Railway Ministry sources.

Authorities have filed an FIR based on a complaint from Railway Engineer Rajendra Kumar. Investigations by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been initiated, focusing on several recent obstructions found in other railway divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

