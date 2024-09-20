Suresh Goyal Honored with Excellence in Market Presence Award

In an exemplary showcase of innovation and growth, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited has announced that its Chairman & Managing Director, Shri Suresh Goyal, has been honored with the Excellence in Market Presence Award at the AIIFA Steelex Excellence Awards 2024.

This award highlights Goyal's transformative leadership, commitment to efficiency and sustainability, and substantial contributions to the steel industry. Under his guidance since its establishment in 2017, Sambhv has grown to achieve an annual production capacity of 1 million metric tons of high-quality steel products within just six years.

Central to this success story is the company's pioneering philosophy, Sab Sambhv Hai, which promotes innovation and possibility. With an ambitious vision to expand globally and prioritize sustainable practices, Sambhv is well on its way to becoming one of the world's largest pipe manufacturers by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)