Left Menu

Shelton Rego Appointed VP of Sales for Freshworks India

Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc has appointed Shelton Rego as its new Vice-President of Sales for India operations. Rego will oversee regional business strategy, expand market share, and identify new partnership models. His extensive experience includes roles at Jio Cloud, Google Cloud, SAP Concur, and Oracle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:12 IST
Shelton Rego Appointed VP of Sales for Freshworks India
appointment
  • Country:
  • India

Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc has appointed Shelton Rego as its new Vice-President of Sales for India operations, the company announced.

Rego's new role will involve overseeing business strategy in India, focusing on expanding market share, fostering customer relationships, and identifying new partnership opportunities.

With extensive experience at Jio Cloud, Google Cloud, SAP Concur, and Oracle, Rego is well-equipped to lead Freshworks' mission of providing AI-powered customer and employee experience solutions to Indian businesses.

Freshworks' Chief of Global Field Operations, Abe Smith, expressed confidence in Rego's ability to build market share for the SaaS industry giant in India.

Rego expressed his enthusiasm for joining Freshworks, highlighting its effective software that delivers rapid ROI and aims to empower teams with generative AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024