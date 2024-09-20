Shelton Rego Appointed VP of Sales for Freshworks India

Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc has appointed Shelton Rego as its new Vice-President of Sales for India operations, the company announced.

Rego's new role will involve overseeing business strategy in India, focusing on expanding market share, fostering customer relationships, and identifying new partnership opportunities.

With extensive experience at Jio Cloud, Google Cloud, SAP Concur, and Oracle, Rego is well-equipped to lead Freshworks' mission of providing AI-powered customer and employee experience solutions to Indian businesses.

Freshworks' Chief of Global Field Operations, Abe Smith, expressed confidence in Rego's ability to build market share for the SaaS industry giant in India.

Rego expressed his enthusiasm for joining Freshworks, highlighting its effective software that delivers rapid ROI and aims to empower teams with generative AI technology.

