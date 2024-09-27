Left Menu

Rajasthan Gears Up for Global Investment Summit 2024

The Rajasthan government will host a roadshow in New Delhi next week, inviting investors for the Global Investment Summit 2024. The event will take place on Monday and Tuesday, where Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will meet company heads and officials to promote investment opportunities in the state. The summit will be held in Jaipur from December 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:27 IST
The Rajasthan government is set to host a two-day roadshow in New Delhi next week to attract investment under the Global Investment Summit 2024.

Scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, the event will see Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and a delegation meeting with company heads and top officials.

The initiative aims to inform public and private sector leaders, as well as diplomats, about investment opportunities in Rajasthan. The 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024' will unfold in Jaipur from December 9.

